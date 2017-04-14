PDP Crisis: Wike, Fayose did not sponsor Jonathan’s peace meeting – Makarfi faction

Related News

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it is untrue that Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, sponsored the party’s April 6 stakeholders’ meeting.

Dayo Adeyeye, the spokesperson of the Makarfi faction, stated this at news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Cairo Ojougboh, had at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday alleged that the stakeholders’ meeting convened and chaired by former President Goodluck Jonathan was sponsored by both governors.

Mr. Ojougboh, who said he was speaking for the PDP National Chairman, Ali Sheriff, alleged that Mr. Wike spent N50 million to host the meeting.

Mr. Sheriff and his supporters had walked out of the stakeholder’s meeting midway saying he was not given proper recognition as chairman.

Mr. Adeyeye said his faction would have ignored the allegations since, as he said, Mr. Ojougboh was not an officer of PDP. He said doing so may send wrong signals to unsuspecting members of the public.

He said his faction was not surprised that Mr. Ojougboh found pleasure in castigating the two governors at every turn.

He said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Ojougboh never criticises his “paymaster, the ruling party”.

Mr. Adeyeye recalled that the meeting was agreed at the residence of former National Security Adviser, NSA, Aliyu Gusau, in the presence of Mr. Sheriff, Wale Oladipo, David Mark, Ahmed Makarfi and Ben Obi.

“In the light of the above, therefore, it is uncharitable for Ojougboh to allege that the stakeholders meeting was organised and sponsored by Wike and Fayose.

“Indeed, it is the height of indecency for Sheriff and Ojougboh to allege that a person of Jonathan’s standing could be induced by anyone, not the least a governor, to organise the meeting,’’ he said.

He also denied Mr. Ojougboh’s allegation that Mr. Wike bribed the judiciary with $5 million to get justice on the Rivers Governorship Election at the Supreme Court.

“We have been reliably informed that the latest accusation against the judiciary is part of their calculated and clandestine plot to blackmail the justices of the Supreme Court.

“That was what they did to the Justices of the Special Appeal Panel during the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election case.’’

He requested the Supreme Court to find out from Mr. Ojougboh who among its officers Mr. Wike disbursed the alleged $5 million to.

“Let Ojougboh be informed that he cannot pitch the good people of Rivers against their loving and performing governor over his childish and mindless allegation of financial impropriety.’’

Mr. Adeyeye advised all PDP chapters in the states to ignore any directive regarding national convention by Mr. Sheriff.

He also described the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting being summoned by Mr. Sheriff on May 3 as “total fraud, politically and legally’’.

He urged chairmen of the states’ chapters of the party to disregard Mr. Sheriff’s request for the submission of delegates’ lists on or before April 27.

Mr. Adeyeye said his faction of the PDP would announce meetings of its various organs at an appropriate time after due consultation with all stakeholders.

On ongoing campaign by Mr. Sheriff in the South-East and South-South zones, he commended PDP stakeholders in the regions “for not partaking in such illegality.

“The presence of the two deputy governors was solely on grounds of hospitality.

“The PDP is not organizing any campaign or rally around the country at the moment.

“We urge our members to remain steadfast and continue to ignore any meeting called by Sheriff.’’

(NAN)