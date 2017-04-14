Buhari appoints new chief executives for 23 federal agencies (FULL LIST)

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executives for 23 federal government agencies.

Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Chief Executives are Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons; and Mary Ikpere-Eta, Director-General, National Centre for Women Development.

Others are Bayo Somefun, Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund; Ahmed Dangiwa, Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank; and Alex Okoh, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprise.

Other appointees are Abdulkadir Umar, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency; Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General, National Park Service; and Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, Service Compact, SERVICOM.

According to Mr. Adebiyi, Nasir Ladan is the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment; Saliu Alabi, Director-General, Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies; and PJef Barminas, Director-General, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology.

Haruna Yerima is the Director-General, Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research; Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, Nigeria Insurance Commission; Tunde Erukera, Executive Secretary, Consumer Protection Council; and Bello Tukur, Secretary, Federal Character Commission.

The spokesperson said Dikko Abdulrahman has been appointed the Director-General, National Pension Commission; Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority; Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation; and Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

Others are Luci Ajayi, Executive Secretary, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board; Emmanuel Jimme, Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority; Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General, Nigeria Lottery Regulation Commission; and Jalani Aliyu, Director-General, Nigeria Automotive Design and development Council.

Mr. Adebiyi said the appointments were with immediate effects implying the initial office holders had been sacked with immediate effect.

(NAN)