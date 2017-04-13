Abuja Minister suspends Investment Company boss over corruption allegations

The Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited, AICL, Ahmed Musa, has been suspended over his ongoing probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Sources familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, ordered Mr. Musa’s suspension on Wednesday with immediate effect.

Mr. Bello directed Salisu Abdulsalam, a lawyer and group company secretary, to act as the MD of AICL during the course of Mr. Musa’s suspension, sources said.

Mr. Abdulsalam had been with the agency since 2000.

Curiously, he is also being investigated by the EFCC and was recently granted administrative bail, sources said.

Mr. Musa had been under investigation by EFCC on allegations of fraudulent diversion and breach of extant procuremrnt provisions to the tune of N1.1 billion.

His ordeal came as a result of an anonymous petition from an AICL whistleblower, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr. Musa, who had led AICL since October 2011, was first invited by the EFCC on March 20 and granted bail three days later.

He was allegedly detained again on April 5 and operatives conducted a search of his properties across Abuja, sources said.

The minister’s media adviser, Abubakar Sani, did not immediately return requests for comments.

A spokesperson for the AICL, Segun Ogunsola, declined to confirm or deny the development.

“Please write a letter to the office for any enquiry,” he said.

Mr. Musa himself declined comments to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night.

