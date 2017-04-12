Atiku, El-Rufai, Olojede, Shettima, others praise PREMIUM TIMES over Panama Papers Pulitzer Prize win

Related News

Congratulatory messages have poured into PREMIUM TIMES offices in Nigeria and the United States over the Pulitzer Prize awarded the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its partners, including this medium, for the groundbreaking reporting on Panama Papers.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and Publisher of the rested NEXT Newspapers (and first African to win the Pulitzer Prize) Dele Olojede, are among dignitaries who have so far identified with this medium for sharing in the honour of clinching the most prestigious honour in American journalism.

Other personalities, who sent in messages of felicitation, are Philip van Niekerk, former Project Director at ICIJ and former Editor of the Mail and Guardian newspapers; Motunrayo Alaka, Centre Coordinator, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reporting (WSCIJ); Innocent Chukwuma, West Africa Director, Ford Foundation; Kole Shettima, Country Director, Macarthur Foundation; Joseph Amenaghawon, Programme Coordinator, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA); and Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

The Pulitzer board had on Monday awarded ICIJ and its global partners with The Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for the investigative series on the Panama Papers.

PREMIUM TIMES is the only Nigerian media taking part in the historic, global investigation, which uncovered offshore hideaways tied to mega-banks, corporate bribery scandals, drug kingpins, Syria’s air war on its own citizens and a network of people close to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that shuffled as much as $2 billion around the world.

The reporting by the ICIJ, German newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, and about 100 other media organisations across the globe, which spanned over a year, exposed offshore companies linked to politicians in more than 50 countries, including 14 current and former world leaders.

There were celebrations in PREMIUM TIMES newsrooms on Tuesday hours after the honour was announced.

Below are the messages sent in by the dignitaries.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (through Paul Ibe, his media adviser)

On behalf of myself and the Atiku Media Office, please accept my congratulations for Premium Times sharing in the glory of the Panama Paper’s Pulitzer Prize.

Yet another feather to your colourful plumage.

Nasir El-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna State

Please accept my felicitation on the Pulitzer Prize awarded to Premium Times and its investigative media partners. It is a deserved reward for the brand of journalism that you are practicing and the energy and initiative of your team. Premium Times has largely upheld the traditions of curiosity, scrutiny and rigorous reporting that made the media such a valued part of the institutional fabric of Nigeria.

This prize is a clear tribute to your leadership and track record of mentoring young people into talented reporters and chroniclers of the prospects and problems of everyday life. It is my hope that recognition by the most prestigious prize in journalism will further spur your team to excellence. As you know, this country needs an informed and determined media as it navigates the current perilous times.

I congratulate you most warmly, and wish you every success as you continue to practice journalism distinguished by fearlessness, accuracy and commitment to the open society.

Dele Olojede: First African Pulitzer Prize winner

What fantastic news this is! In an atmosphere of unrelenting negativity, and certainly mediocrity, the work of Premium Times as part of this consortium of global investigative journalists is certainly cause for much celebration.

I feel personal pride of course, since these are all NEXTers. One more proof that the work we all did together was not in vain.

So raise the champagne glasses for this wonderful moment and then get back to work! And when I am next in Nigeria we shall celebrate once more together. Very proud. Very proud.

Phillip van Niekerk, former Project Director at ICIJ and former Editor of the Mail and Guardian.

PT’s share in the Pulitzer shows that as a publication it is in the company of the very best in the world. It is also an acknowledgment that when corruption and criminality are global, as starkly revealed by the Panama Papers, rigorous investigative journalism needs to be alive in all corners of the world.

Innocent Chukwuma, West Africa Director, Ford Foundation

We write to felicitate with Premium Times for winning the prestigious Pulitzer Prize on account of your investigative reporting in exposing the Panama Papers and the individuals involved in it. It is heartening to note that your tireless work of promoting probity and accountability in the management of public affairs in Nigeria, through investigative journalism, is receiving prominent international attention and recognition. We are proud of your work and happy to partner with you. Congratulations!

Kole Shettima, Country Director, Macarthur Foundation

“I am very excited to receive this good news about the recognition of the work of Premium Times by the Pulitzer Prize Award Committee. This is a testimonial of the great team in the organisation, and a honour to Nigeria and its independent media. We in MacArthur Foundation are privileged to support Premium Times. I am sure the best is yet to come.

Joseph Amenaghawon, Program Coordinator at the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

Over the years, Premium Times has demonstrated its resilience and determination to advance accountability and boldly expose corruption. The Pulitzer award reaffirms this. We are hopeful that this will consolidate and further strengthen its work.

But more importantly, we hope this will also trigger significant interest by government and its anti-graft agencies to take necessary actions on reports of corruption exposed by Premium Times.

Important too that there is significant improvement within the civil society such that the media and civil society groups can much more effectively collaborate to push for needed actions on exposed corruption.

Dayo Aiyetan, Chief Executive, International Centre for investigative Reporting

“It is not surprising that the Panama Papers report won a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. It is the investigative work that has the most impact on our world in recent history. And, it is heartwarming that Premium Times, Nigeria’s authoritative investigative website, was part of that global muckraking effort.

I congratulate Premium Times, the International Consortium of investigative Journalists, (ICIJ), and other media organisations that worked on the Panama Papers Project.

Ms. Motunrayo Alaka., Centre Coordinator, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reporting

Congratulations to the Premium Times team on winning the Pulitzer prize alongside other organizations for the great work done on the Panama Papers. The honour is well deserved.

The extensive published stories are proof that the Nigerian media is capable of rigorous and tenacious reporting on diverse subjects. The silence, especially from government quarters, raises questions on the sincerity with fighting corruption in the country.

It is the media’s role to expose corrupt practices, the civil society has the duty to carry on from there to advocate for change while enforcement lies with the government.

Until all stakeholders become more responsible to their unique yet related roles, the commendable work that Premium Times and many other media houses do will continue to be reminders of the blazing impunity that stands in our way to a society where social justice is the norm.