Court stops ex-PDP chairman’s son, accused of corruption, from travelling abroad

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday refused an application by the son of former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Bello Haliru.

Mr. Haliru and his son, Abba Mohammed, alongside their company, Bam Project and Properties Limited, are facing trial, for alleged diversion of N300 million from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Mr. Mohammed had asked the court for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment in an application dated March 13.

At the opening of session on Tuesday, the counsel to Mr. Mohammed, Emmanuel Ekong, told the court that his client had a previous appointment in March 23 with his doctors abroad, but could not meet up with the said appointment because the application was not decided upon.

He added that another appointment with Mr. Mohammed’s doctors had been scheduled for May, this year.

Mr. Ekong further said his client would also want the passports currently in the custody of the court to be released so that the defendant can travel if the application for the trip is granted.

The judge, however, refused to grant the application because the court does not have any notice of further appointment with Mr. Mohammed’s doctors, apart from the previous appointment on March 23.

“There is no evidence brought forth by the defendant that he has another appointment in May in the United Kingdom for treatment,” the judge said in refusing the application.