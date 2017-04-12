PHOTO SPEAKS: Forced eviction of OtodoGbame residents

Related News

The armed officials of the Lagos State Task Force who returned to Otodo gbame, a waterfront community in the Lekki area, on Sunday to begin fresh demolition of structures and shanties shot and killed one resident.

The latest demolition came just three weeks after a wave of demolition, despite a subsisting court order, rendered an estimated 5,000 people homeless.

The demolition drew a lot criticisms from human rights groups, including Amnesty International, who condemned the action.

But the Lagos State government had defended its actions, five days later, saying the demolition was done to keep the waterfront “free from environmentally injurious and unsanitary habitation few months after it was consumed by fire and rendered uninhabitable.”

Sunday’s demolition began at about 5.30 a.m. and, like the previous actions, was without a prior notice to the inhabitants of the community, said Megan Chapman, co-founder of Justice Empowerment Initiatives, an organisation that has worked extensively in Otodogbame community.

See pictures below: