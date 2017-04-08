Gov. Bindow rejects aide’s threat to quit APC

Related News

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has disassociated himself and his administration from reported threat to quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that recent media reports quoted Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta, the chief of staff to the governor as saying that the state-led APC government may be forced to leave APC.

He had said this measure might be taken if the party’s national secretariat did not address the problem of its (Adamawa APC) marginalization by the national body on issues regarding the party in the state.

The governor ,who spoke through the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, told journalists that the statement of the Chief of Staff was not fair to the governor, who had declared his full support to the party.

“What Abba-Jimeta said was his personal opinion and the governor did not waste time in countering him at the event.

“The way the story was presented by the media is not fair to the governor.

“Whatever a governor’s aide said cannot supersede what the governor said at an event; we must subscribe to what the governor said as it overrides whatever his aides say.

“We are loyal to the party; we are loyal to the leadership of the party and we are loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he stressed (NAN)