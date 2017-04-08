APC denies minister led anti-Buhari protest to its secretariat

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has denied reports that the Minister for Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, led a protest to its headquarters on Thursday.

The party said, on Saturday, that Thursday’s visit by Taraba State APC members led by Mrs. Alhassan was made to request the allocation of federal projects in the northeast state, and to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Taraba indigenes into his government.

Mrs. Alhassan was earlier reported by the media as saying that Mr. Buhari and the APC had abandoned party members from the state.

See the full statement.

The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports on Thursday’s courtesy visit on the Party’s National Leadership by the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Jummai Alhassan who led a delegation of Taraba APC leaders to the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja.

For the records, the widely-covered courtesy visit was not a protest as reported in some sections of the media.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs briefed the Party’s leadership on developments and activities of the Taraba APC, post 2015 governorship election in which the Minister contested as the Party’s governorship candidate.

The Minister also used the opportunity to convey to the Party’s National Leadership the request of the Taraba APC delegation particularly on citing of federal projects in Taraba State and appointment of qualified Taraba State APC members into yet-to-be occupied appointive positions in the President Muhammabu Buhari led APC administration.

At the meeting, the Honorable Minister thanked the President for key appointments made from Taraba State including hers, Ambassador, Director General of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) amongst others.

The Party’s leadership promised to consider the request made by the Taraba APC delegation and consult with relevant stakeholders in the Party and government.

The APC remain proud of the Honourable Minister for leaving more than a few indelible cracks in the glass ceiling as our candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Taraba State. She remains strong evidence that APC is the only Party willing to give women a real chance.

SIGNED:

Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)