Angry Femi Falana resigns from ThisDay editorial board

Femi Falana [Photo credits: Newsbreakers]
Femi Falana [Photo credits: Newsbreakers]

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has announced his resignation from the editorial board of ThisDay newspaper following a story published about him in the medium.

Mr. Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, made the announcement in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Read full statement below.

“On Sunday, April 3, 2017, the management of Thisday newspaper claimed, without any factual basis, that I influenced the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukorede, the current Chief of Staff to Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. As the tendencious publication could not be justified, I was compelled to resign my membership of the editorial board of the newspaper.

“In a desperate bid to blackmail me, the forces of corruption who are using the newspaper to fight back proceeded to allege that Mr. Olukoyede was a lawyer in my office and that I seconded him, Mr. Olukoyede to the efcc. It was also alleged that the EFCC had given me one of the properties forfeited to the federal government by ex-governor DSP Alamiyeseigha.

“In the first place, Mr. Olukoyede has never worked in my law firm. I met him for the first time about two years ago. Having not known him or worked with him closely I could not have recommended him for any position of responsibility either in the efcc or in other public office. The second allegation is equally a figment of the fecund imagination of the fictitious writers in Thisday newspaper.

“Although the address of the property allegedly given to me by the efcc is not stated it is public knowledge that all the funds and other assets forfeited by the late governor were handed to the Bayelsa State government sometime in 2010 by the then management of the efcc. Based on my belief in public accountability, I have never said that the properties recovered by the EFCC should not be investigated.

“I therefore urge members of the public to disregard the dubious report of the reactionary elements who are hell bent on diverting the attention of Nigerians from the mega looting of our commonwealth by a coterie of plutocrats.”

Femi Falana

  • Dawood

    WE GOT YOUR BACK, FALANA. ThisDay is known as a rag for pro-corruption forces and Biafraudsters. It masquerades as a newspaper. Shame, shame, shame.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    Really??? Based on your belief in public accountability? Haba! Falana!!! Haba! …You believe in public accountability when you have made defending political thieves your full time job in Abuja? Is that how to propagate or espouse the tenets of public accountability? I really wish god of thunder and lightening were as effective, prompt to action and brutal as the days of yesteryears. I would not have hesitated on invoking any or all against you asap! Yeye Fowl like you. Gani Fawehinmin (Your mentor) would watch you today and shake his head. He wouldn’t believe that you have degenerated to such abysmally low depths.

  • Akinda

    THISDAY NEWSPAPAERS in another Fictitious report scandal!!
    First it was Tinubu, now Falana…
    The paper is making it’s ignoble descent into Fictitious story scandals bottomless pit.
    I pray they depart from this path of destruction they have chosen for themselves all for the sake of money before it is late!!

    • Dino

      Can you pls write in Yoruba so we can make sense of ur post?

      • Akinda

        You are Truly DINO, With you, nobody needs a Melaye.!
        Weldone.

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

