23 federal universities get new governing councils — FULL LIST OF CHAIRPERSONS

Pursuant to his powers under the laws establishing the federal universities in Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years in the first instance.

The institutions affected are those whose Governing Councils’ tenures have elapsed or would on 9th April, 2017.

In making these appointments, Mr. President had taken cognizance of the requirements for membership into governing councils, which include among others, a minimum of a university degree, high integrity, and commitment to educational development of the country.

In addition, consideration was also given to geo-political spread, in order to reflect federal character and foster sense of belonging.

The affected universities and their Chairmen are as follows:

1. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria – AVM Muktar Mohammed

2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka – Chief Mike Olorunfemi

3. University of Lagos – Dr. Wale Babalakin

4. Federal University of Technology, Owerr (FUTO) – Prof John Ofem

5. University of Calabar – Sen. Nkechi Justina Nworgu

6. University of Ibadan – Joshua Waklek, mni

7. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Uni (ATBU), Bauchi – Amb. Niniola Nimota Akanbi

8. Bayero University, Kano (BUK) – Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

9. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) – Se. J.K.N. Waku

10. Fed. Uni of Petroleum Res., Effurum (FUPRE) – Prof Shehu Abdullahi Zuru

11. Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna – Prof Femi Odekunle

12. Michael Okpara University of Agric, Umudike (MOUAU) – Engr. Bello Suleiman

13. Modibbo Adama University of Tech, Yola – M. Bukar Zarma

14. Nmandi Azikiwe University, Awka – Alhaji Aziz Bello

15. University of Abuja – Alhaji Sani Maikudi

16. Fed University of Agric, Abeokuta – Dr. Aboki Zhawa

17. Fed University of Agriculture, Makurdi – Prof Alkassum Abba

18. University of Benin – Alhaji Isah Ashiru

19. University of Ilorin – Dr. Jibril Oyekan

20. University of Jos – Prince Tony Momoh

21. University of Maiduguri – Prof. Biodun Adesanya

22. University of Uyo – Prof. A. C. Awujo

23. Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto – Rtd Hon. Justice Pearl Enajere

Those not affected by the reconstitution are the Governing Councils of the 12 new Federal Universities in Lokoja, Otueke, Gashua, Dutsin-Ma, Oye-Ekiti, Lafia, Gusau, Wukari, Kashere, Birnin-Kebbi, Dutse and Ndifu-Alike-Ikwo which were inaugurated in March, 2016 as well as those of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife and University of Port Harcourt, which were re-constituted in January this year (2017).

The tenure of the council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will elapse in January 2018.

The new Governing Councils are to be inaugurated at the auditorium of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on a date to be announced soon.

Mallam Adamu Adamu

Honourable Minister of Education

06 April, 2017