JAMB may extend registration deadline for 2017 UTME – Registrar

The Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) on Friday said it might extend the one-month deadline given to applicants to register for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

JAMB had fixed sales of forms and registration of candidates for between March 20 and April 19, 2017 .

Application forms for Direct Entry candidates would be on sale from April 23 , the examination body said.

But addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday , the Registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede, said an extension was being considered to ensure that no prospective applicant is shut out of the registration process.

The registrar hinted of the extension while announcing suspension of registration for one day to enable Computer Based Test centres to concentrate on the mock exam fixed for Saturday, April 8 .

Mr. Oloyede said about one million candidates had so far registered for the examination, and expressed hope that the remaining one week left for registration would be sufficient to capture all those desirous of writing the test this year.

“However, as stated earlier, no one will be left behind as the deadline may be extended if there are applicants who do not succeed at registering due to circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

The House of Representatives had on April 4 asked JAMB to extend the registration exercise by at least another month to create more space for prospective applicants.