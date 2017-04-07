North Korean hackers attack banks in Nigeria, 18 other countries – Kaspersky

Related News

A Russian online cyber security firm, Kaspersky, Thursday, alleged that North Korean hackers are allegedly attacking banks in Nigeria and 18 other countries.

The organisation noted in its report that this could be regarded as

the biggest bank heist in world history.

Reports said banks and security researchers had previously identified

four similar cyber-heists attempt on financial institutions in Bangladesh, Ecuador, the Philippines and Vietnam.

But on Thursday, researchers at Kaspersky said the same hacking

operation, known as “Lazarus”, also attacked financial institutions in

Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Gabon, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia,

Poland, Taiwan, Thailand, Uruguay and Nigeria.

But the Central Bank of Nigeria has since said it was not aware of the

development.

The new report is coming after more than a year-long investigation into the activity of “Lazarus”, the hacking group allegedly responsible for the theft of $81 million from the Central Bank of Bangladesh last year.

The claims that North Korea could have been behind the attack has

added to concerns that the country is becoming bolder in its cyber attacks against global financial institutions.

CNN reports that North Korea’s mysterious Lazarus hacking operation

has been blamed for several large international cyber attacks in

recent years.

Reserchers at Kaspersky said the hackers can be traced back to North

Korea, adding that to hide their location, hackers typically launch

cyber attacks from computer servers far from home.

The Lazarus hackers, according to Kaspersky, carefully routed their

signal through France, South Korea and Taiwan to set up that attack

server but a connection that briefly came from North Korea was spotted

by Kaspersky.

Vitaly Kamluk, who leads Kaspersky’s Asia-Pacific research team, said,

“North Korea is a very important part of this equation,” but the North

Korean government has reportedly denied allegations of the hack.

Kaspersky Lab has, however, said despite the evidence of the North

Korean IP address, it “is not enough proof to provide definitive

attribution given that the connection session could have been a false

flag operation.”