Federal Government appeals judgement that freed Justice Ademola, wife, senior lawyer- Presidency

A statement by the presidency on Wednesday indicated that the federal government has filed an appeal against the Wednesday ruling by an Abuja High Court which discharged a Federal High Court judge and two others of fraud allegations.

In the statement, presidential sources were quoted as saying that the judgement by Justice Jude Okeke amounts to a “strange outcome, given the facts presented before the court”.

“In efforts to save the war against corruption following a streak of losses in the courts, the Federal Government yesterday (Thursday) filed an appeal against the decision of Justice Jude Okeke to uphold the no case submission in the corruption case against Justice Adeniyi Ademola, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola and Mr. Joe Agi, SAN.

“The Government through the Ministry of Justice has also filed a fresh case in the Code of Conduct Tribunal against Justice Ademola and wife for living above their means and failure to declare their assets,” the sources were quoted as saying.

The sources were further quoted as saying that the decision of the court to discharge Mr. Ademola and the other defendants was grossly inaccurate.

“Of interest is the decision of the learned trial judge that the offence of giving and receiving gratification was not made out by the Prosecution against the Defendants in the face of the evidence held in court,” a source was quoted as saying.

In freeing Mr. Ademola and the other two accused on Wednesday, Justice Jude Okeke said the case was built on “high level suspicion and speculation” fuelled by the very important fight against corruption.

Mr. Okeke said the allegation of collecting gratification, as made by the prosecution should have indicated clearly that the alleged gratification was corruptly collected and that the reasons for such corrupt transfers were related to the alleged offence.

Efforts to confirm the appeal against the ruling, from Attorney General Abubakar Malami, were unsuccessful. His spokesperson, Salihu Isah, could not be reached on his phone.

The spokesperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Ibrahim Alhassan, could also not be reached to confirm if indeed fresh charges have been filed against Mr. Ademola at the tribunal. Mr. Alhassan did not pick or return calls made to his mobile number.

  • resskay

    I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED
    that Nigeria is deteriorating rather than getting better. I cannot
    tell a foreign national that cash gift to High Court Judges is allowed in my
    country. It is too ridiculous to understand how this case could be decided on
    that nearly illiterate basis. Does anyone ever tender money to a Judge with
    explicit words, like: “My lord, take this one million dollars. It is a bribe!
    Your Lordship should understand it as a bribe and accept it as such.    ”.

    Bribe is instead given and understood by the giver in not so many words. The
    verdict issued by Judge Jude Okeke is a no-brainer for implicitly declaring the
    money at issue as GIFT and ordering the accused person, Justice Adeniyi Ademola
    to take the money, retain it and spend it as he wishes. There’s nothing at all judicial
    in declaring cash delivery to a Judge’s spouse by a lawyer as a gift because in that
    abstruse definition there will never be a way to define BRIBE separately from a gift.
    The move by the federal government to appeal Judge Okeke’s nonsense diktat
    is the only way to save Nigeria from international ridicule.

    • SEXO Esquire

      Premium Times Editor,

      Three months ago some Chinese merchants in alliance with Nigerian businessmen shipped defective tyres worth
      five [5] billion Naira into Nigeria. The sly exporters obtained import certificate of approval from the sly Standards Organization of Nigeria (S.O.N). That’s what can happen in a country where it is judicially lawful to give
      cash gifts to Judges’ wives and children. Thefts will soar and rules will be broken at will once it is okay for
      lawyers to give money to Judges’ wives and buy cars for Judges’ sons..

      The impression will be imprinted on public mind that justice can be bought in round-about way, without necessarily handing the bribe directly to a Presiding Judge but to the Judge’s spouse or children. The court verdict by Judge Jude Okeke is clear and present danger which must be annulled before Nigeria falls into anomie in consequence.
      Once money can be lawfully passed to a presiding Judge through the Judge’s nuclear family, there’s no justice rooted in anyone’s confidence in Nigeria anymore.