Hajj 2017 (Infograph): How Nigeria’s 36 states shared 95,000 slots

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has allocated a total of 95,000 seats to the State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, SPWB, the Armed Forces and the Private Tour Operators for the 2017 Hajj exercise.

The 95,000 seats are an increase from the 76,000 overall seats that have been allocated to Nigeria in recent years.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia reduced the number of seats allocated to Nigeria and other countries in 2013 citing “the giant development projects currently being undertaken” in the Grand Mosque and other holy sites in the Kingdom.

Most of those projects have been completed now, hence the decision to restore Nigeria’s allocation.

A document obtained from the NAHCON showed that Kano State got the highest allocation of 6,602 seats, while Imo State got the lowest allocation with 47 seats.

The document also shows that the Armed Forces got 497 seats while the Independent Tour Operators got 20,000 seats.

The table of allocation to other states indicate that: Abia 62, Adamawa 2,097, Akwa Ibom 60, Anambra 63, Bauchi 3,213, Bayelsa 81, Benue 390, Borno 2,786, Cross River 60, Delta 107, Ebonyi 97, Edo 294, Ekiti 209, Enugu 65, FCT 2,657, Gombe 2,205 and Jigawa 2,677.

The rest are Kaduna 6,327, Katsina 4,930, Kebbi 4,629, Kogi 838, Kwara 2,164, Lagos 3,957, Nasarawa 1,860, Niger 3,604, Ogun 1,353, Ondo 302, Osun 917, Oyo 1,363, Plateau 1,348, Rivers 375, Sokoto 5,571, Taraba 1,457, Yobe 2,256 and Zamfara 4,496.