Nigerian Navy Admiral found dead in his home

The Fleet Commander of the Western Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, Teikumo Ikoli, was on Wednesday found dead in his Lagos home.

The spokesperson for the Western Naval Command, Chinwe Umar, said in a statement that the cause of Ikoli’s death had not been known, but investigation was going on.

“In the early hours of Wednesday April 5, 2017, gunshots were heard in the vicinity where Rear Admiral Teikumo Daniel Ikoli resides in Apapa, Lagos.

“When his room was opened, he was found dead,’’ the naval spokesperson, a lieutenant commander, said in the statement.

He said that the police had been invited for investigation into how the naval chief died, adding that more “updates would be given when the situation is clearer.’’

Mr. Ikoli, a rear admiral, was Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT and later appointed into the Presidential Committee on the probe of arms deal before he became Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command.

