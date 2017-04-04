Buhari to inaugurate economic recovery plan Wednesday

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is to inaugurate the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 on Wednesday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Adesina, who is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, said the inauguration of the plan was in furtherance of the current administration’s drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy.

According to him, the formal inauguration of the plan will take place in the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, at 11 a.m.

The Medium-Term ERGP was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during one of its meetings in 2017.

It has among its strategic objectives is plan to restore sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; invest in the people and build a globally competitive economy.

The plan was specifically designed to take the country out of the recession and in the long term, continue to grow the economy while planning of the 2017 was also based on the ERGP to accelerate speedy recovery and development of infrastructure.(NAN)