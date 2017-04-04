Nigerian lawmakers ask JAMB to extend 2017 UTME registration deadline

Related News

The House of Representatives has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB to extend the one month deadline given to applicants for the 2017 UTME exercise by at least another month to create more space for prospective applicants.

The call was contained in a motion on Tuesday raised by Danburan Nuhu (Kano-APC)

Mr. Nuhu said during the 2016 UTME exercise, about 1.6 million applicants registered out of which about one million passed while the 2017 exercise might reach 2million across the country given the growing number of applicants.

“Some of the approved centres are registering 250 applicants at a time and most of them are not spacious, do not have adequate number of computers,” he said.

He urged the examination body to specify the requirements including safety measures, which qualify any centre to participate in the conduct of UTME Computer Based Test.

He also urged JAMB to deploy safety equipment to each centre to forestall any incidence of stampede due to overcrowding.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House and the committee on basic education was mandated to direct JAMB to comply with the resolutions.

The JAMB has repeatedly said it has no plans of extending the April 19 registration deadline for the UTME.

On Monday, the agency said it had registered about 600,000 applicants already.