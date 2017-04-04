Plateau House Deputy Speaker Impeached

Related News

The Plateau State House of Assembly has impeached its deputy speaker, Yusuf Gagdi.

Mr. Gagdi, who is of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, was removed from office on Tuesday after the majority leader, Henry Yunkwap, read the impeachment notice signed by 18 of the 24 members of the House.

According to the majority leader, the impeachment notice followed a vote of no confidence on Mr. Gagdi.

The clerk of the assembly, Ayuba Gongu, confirmed verification of the signatures of the legislators who signed the impeachment.

Mr. Gagdi was immediately replaced by Sale Yipmong, a member from Dengi constituency, southern Plateau state.

Commenting on his impeachment in an interview with journalists shortly after Tuesday sitting, Mr. Gagdi said he was happy that his removal was not linked to any fraud, saying he believed it was done in good faith.

Mr. Gagdi represents Kantana constituency in the House.

Similarly, the new deputy speaker pledged to work for the progress of the entire state.