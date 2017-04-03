Nigerian Navy Releases List of Candidates for Direct Short Service Commission

Nigerian Navy
Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of candidates who are successful in the aptitude test for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 24 held on December 17, 2016.

According to a statement by the Navy spokesperson, Suleman Dahun, applicants are to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com orwww.navy.mil.ng for their names.

“Successful candidates are to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, Lagos State for further screening commencing from 10 April 2017.

“The Exercise will involve the screening of academic certificates/credentials, medical test, physical fitness test, written and oral examinations,” Mr. Dahun, a captain, said.

He said successful candidate should come for the screening with various items including originals and photocopies of academic certificates/credentials, writing materials, and three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts.

“Candidates who fail to report on the above stated date stand disqualified,” he said.

See List Here.

