Top 10 Quotable Quotes Of Last Week

“I present myself before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on (the) allegation of non-Payment of customs duty on an Official Vehicle by Senate…. I did not import any vehicle, I did not ask anybody to act on my behalf. The vehicle is not my personal car.”

– Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said of his appearance before a senate committee investigating the allegations of importation of a vehicle with fake document (Source: Facebook)

“Let our losses not be the gains of other areas who had never seen how crude oil look like, let our losses not be the gains of our neighbouring countries, let our losses not be the gains of the Western world but let our gains be shared among ourselves.”

– Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State making a case for International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Nigeria to patronize local companies in the Niger Delta region (Source: Premium Times)

“The way I am seeing her is not the way I brought her up…. The way she is behaving is not normal.”

– Bukky, the mother of mother of Canadian-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Johnson Suleman, of having amorous relationship with her, explaining why she begged the clergy to forgive her daughter (Source: Premium Times)

“Nothing will return our country to those sad, old days of wanton thievery that have plunged us into the economic mess from which Nigeria is currently recovering. The war against corruption in Nigeria is one of those clashes between good and evil, where good is determined to triumph.”

– Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that the Nigerian president remains committed to the administration’s ongoing fight against corruption (Source: The Nations newspaper)

“Why are the herdsmen being allowed to run riots, and kill people, rape women, and do all kinds of things, and we don’t pursue them with the same kind of force that we pursue the Boko Haram people?”

– Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, commenting on the activities of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria (Source: Premium Times)

“Jacob Zuma doesn’t care about ANC and South Africa. You can see that you are dealing with a problematic mind, a mind that doesn’t care about consequences. The challenge here is for the ANC, and what does it do with a President like that. It’s also for us as citizens of the country – what do we do about the President who is acting against our national interest and doesn’t care about us.”

– Prince Mashele, a political analyst in South Africa, weighing in on the current political tension in South Africa over the sacking of the country’s finance minister, Pravin Gordhan and other top ministers by President Jacob Zuma (Source: http://www.702.co.za)

“The test of a successful leader is in the number of leaders that he has created. Using this globally accepted parameter, Asiwaju, at 65, is without doubt, a winner in this category…. Asiwaju is a made-in-Nigeria product. We should make more products out of him.”

– Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State eulogising Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state and a chieftain of the APC during Mr. Tinubu’s 65 birthday celebration (Source: the Punch newspaper)

“The power to do great good or evil lies with a few people who form what we refer to as our civil service. When some in such an elite see the opportunity as one for self-enrichment by corrupt practices then the nation faces a monumental tragedy.”

– Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said while commenting on the state of the federal civil service during the inaugural quarterly civil service lecture series at Abuja (Source: Vanguard newspaper)

“I sympathise with the Senate because if care is not taken this set of Senators will expose the National Assembly to such unfathomable ridicule.”

– Femi Falana, a renowned Nigerian lawyer, on the deepening conflict between the senate and the executive arm of government in Nigeria (Source: Channels Television)

“The president is in the position to respect the decision of the Senate, and by so doing respect democracy.”

– Muyiwa Sobo, a Nigerian lawyer, commenting on the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as chairman of the EFCC (Source: Channels Television)