Immigration Recruitment Scandal: Again, court grants Abba Moro permission to travel abroad for treatment

FILE PHOTO: Surging crowd at an Immigration recruitment test in 2014.
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday granted former Interior Minister, Abba Moro, permission to travel abroad for medical checkup.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mr. Moro was granted similar permission on July 14, 2016 to travel for medical treatment.

The former minister is standing trial over alleged N676 million Nigeria Immigration Service recruitment scam.

When the matter was called up for hearing, counsel to Mr. Moro, Akinlolu Kehinde, told the court that the application for leave to travel again was to follow up on the earlier treatment.

“There is an urgent need for him to go for a follow up checkup on his health as he was given an appointment for April 26.”

Mr. Kehinde said to achieve this, his client was praying the court for an order permitting him to travel to Dubai for three weeks and an order directing the release of his international passport.

The lawyer said that he attached a 24- paragraph affidavit in support of his application.

He said that the last time the court granted his client leave to travel, he promptly returned to face his trial on completion of his treatment.

Although the prosecuting counsel, Steven Odiase, did not oppose the application, he urged the court to attach conditions since Mr. Moro was granted bail on own recognisance.

The judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, granted Mr. Moro the permission to travel, but ordered him to provide a letter of undertaken from a surety with landed property in Abuja.

Alternatively, the court asked his counsel to guarantee him that he would come back to face his trial.

“I am disposed to granting the application in favour of the applicant because the reason is a follow up to the earlier treatment.

“However, considering the concerns raised by the complainant, I will impose some conditions,” Mr. Dimgba said.

He adjourned the case till May 18 and 19 for resumption of trial.

Mr. Moro alongside two others are on trial over alleged N676 million Nigeria Immigration 2014 recruitment fraud.

(NAN)

  • Wale

    Fake trial.
    Evidence are all on the table, young ones were enticed to their death, based on false pretense by this Moron Moro and his crew, Now he wants to go “abroad” to take care of himself.

    This government is a toothless bulldog
    A teddy-bear
    paper-tiger
    All hat,no cattle ( as we say in Texas).
    Rondo Rondo
    Seven seven.

    You guys are being bamboozled by this fake government.
    Somebody please lie to me; put just “one” corrupt person in prison, hear me so?, APC, presido Buhari, justice dept, ICPC, EFCC and all the Cs.

    Forget Democracy, it’s not for every country, you guys should have kept OBJ in power, Nigeria was on her way of becoming great again till “BOOM” small pickins wan practice “democracy”

    President Lee of Singapore spent thirty years as their leader, look at Singapore today,