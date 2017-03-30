Boko Haram fighter killed, soldier injured in ambush attack – Army

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Soldiers
A Boko Haram gunman was killed Wednesday in a village in Borno State as troops shot their way out of an ambush attack that left one soldier injured, officials said.

The spokesman of the Nigeria army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the attack was repelled by troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said the attack occurred when the troops were carrying out a fighting patrol towards Boskoro, Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State where it was believed, a sleeper cell of Boko Haram terrorists was hibernating.

“While advancing, the troops came in contact with some elements of the terrorists suspected to be in staging area to lay ambush for troops along Ajiri-Dikwa road,” said Mr. Usman, who is the director, Army Public Relations.

“The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralized one of them and recovered an AK-47 rifle, 1 Magazine, 47 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and belt links.

“Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation.

“The gallant soldier has been evacuated to military hospital and he is responding to treatment.”

