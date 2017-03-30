Presidential aide urges calm amid reports of attacks against Nigerians in India

Related News

The presidency has urged Nigerian students in India to be calm and vigilant, amid reports of attacks on them.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the call followed multiple distress calls from Nigerian students in India on concerns on their safety.

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement on Wednesday that the renewed attacks on Nigerian students’ in India was uncalled for.

While condemning the mob action as unwarranted and deplorable,the SSA commended India for immediate and prompt action and the arrest of five suspects.

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said though the situation was calm at the moment, the Indian government should protect Nigerian students there.

She said the Charge’ d ‘Affairs in India, Queen Worlu, had promptly visited the scene of the incident and also visited the three patients in hospital .

She urged the Indian government to ensure that any suspects should be promptly prosecuted.

According to available reports, two of the victims are two brothers, Precious and Endurance Amalawa and Chukwuma Igboamalu.

She said other reports have it that nine Nigerians were attacked, all students of Noida International University in India.

“I have also spoken with Mr Charles Kennedy, President of the Students’ association in Greater Noida where the attacks occurred. He said though a Kenyan girl who was walking alone in the early hours of today was attacked, more police patrol vehicles have been deployed to all areas.

“He confirmed that the situation is calm and is pleased with the prompt actions of the Charge D Affairs in India and the Indian government so far,” she said.

The presidential aide reiterated her calls to all Nigerians to be of good behaviour anywhere they find themselves as any form of crime and criminality is unacceptable and will have to face consequences.