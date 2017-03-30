Senate lacks powers to ‘summon’ Sagay — SERAP

Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption
Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the leadership of the Senate to “immediately withdraw the unwarranted and unconstitutional ‘summon’” for Itse Sagay, chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption to appear before the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions for reportedly describing the body as “childish and irresponsible” and one “filled by people of questionable character”

SERAP in a statement Thursday signed by its executive director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said, “the Senate’s decision to summon Professor Sagay simply for exercising his right to freedom of expression is arbitrary, a travesty, mala-fide, and cannot withstand constitutional scrutiny.”

The statement read in part: “The Senate is not immune from constitutional control simply because it’s a law-making body. In fact, the Senate has neither special immunity from the operation of the constitution nor special privilege to invade the constitutionally and internationally guaranteed right to freedom of expression of Professor Sagay or other citizens for that matter.”

“The framers of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) would never have contemplated a legislative power without responsibility, and the Senate can’t continue to carry on in a manner that implies its law-making and oversight powers are not open to question. Therefore, its powers under the constitution ought to be exercised reasonably and responsibly, consistent with the fundamental notions of peace, order, good governance and the public interest.”

“The human rights of Nigerians are secured against not only executive lawlessness but also legislative excesses. To trample on citizens’ freedom of expression is to thwart the ideals of representative democracy and the rule of law.”

Mr. Sagay’s comment was a reaction to the Senate’s refusal to proceed with confirmation of 27 persons President Muhammadu Buhari nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The lawmakers stopped the confirmation in protest against the refusal of the President to sack Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission despite his repeated rejection by the Senate.

SERAP said, “The National Assembly is constitutionally empowered to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of Nigeria but recent events in the Senate would seem to stir the public anger. It seems curious that the Senate will be giving a raw deal to the heads of the two leading anti-corruption bodies in the country—Ibrahim Magu of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Itse Sagay of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption.”

“All public institutions and figures are legitimately subject to criticism and political opposition. The Senate in particular and the National Assembly as a whole would do well to respect the inherent rights of Nigerians that are so fundamental to our constitutional structure. Democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law require no less. Indeed, no principle is more basic to any proper system of law than the maintenance of the rule of law itself”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dokita Omowe

    DEAR EDITOR,

    Professor Itse Sagay is wrong on all points of law

    Professor Itse Sagay is wrong on all points of law.
    Insofar as libel and slander are within the jurisdiction of the Senate; Professor Sagay may be summoned
    by the Senate. The power of the Senate to conduct a hearing on the sui generis ground of CONTEMPT
    is exclusively within the power of the Senate. No court can grant injunction against exercise of the power
    of Senate to conduct a hearing to determine if Professor Sagay has committed contempt of parliament.

    • abu Saleh

      The rationale is very simple, what he said was true. They are behaving like children with access to a sledge hammer. To them, everything is a nail… How else can you explain the childish obsession with a ‘uniform’ rather than the performance of a person..what are they so hell-bent on forcing magu out ‘so as to save the president’s anti- corruption campaign’… I’m also curious as to why they never asked magu to appear in uniform (or is he no longer a police officer)… These guys are just a bunch of spoilt ignorant kids…(who publicly celebrate graduating with 3rd class degrees) as if it’s a monumental achievement. Please someone should fix PDP, we deserve a better opposition than the one we have now (this childish senate). God bless Nigeria.

      • thusspokez

        You are using emotional argument in place of rational and constitutional arguments.

  • Of course, Prof Sagay has constitutional rights to freedom of expression. Therefore, SERAP was smart to pull the rights clause. What happen to the constitutional rights of those citizens locked up in jails without bails or trials by this administration in spite of court injunctions?

  • thusspokez

    Irrespective of how one sees the current crops of Nigerian senators, one must not overlook the fact that the senate is an important democratic institution, and will outlast all of us. So disrespecting it amounts to undermine democracy, and by extension, Nigeria.

    For Itse Sagay who is a law professor to claim that the Senate lacks powers to invite him for a chat, is simply being ignorant of the Constitution or talking without thinking.

    One might question the motives of the members of the Saraki crime family [aka Nigerian Senators], but it is not a sufficient
    reason to disrespect the institution of the Senate — which is different from the senators or its current occupants.

    Senators have rights to order any Nigeria resident to appear before them but they can’t order anyone to answer their questions or speak, which is one tactic that Itse Sagay could use — the equivalent of ‘taking the 5th’ in the USA.

  • God dey

    Sagay should just ignore this bunch of legislooters feeding on our N100 bn every year. Bunch of “tragic-comedians”. What a joke of a wasted generation. Nigerians will have nothing good to say about their generation.

    • thusspokez

      “What a joke of a wasted generation” is not an argument. Give us a rational/constitutional argument.

      • God dey

        SERAP has eloquently advanced the arguments, to which I fully susbscribe. In short, the bunch of legislooters have no power to summon anyone on issues not linked with law-making. N100bn a year wasted!