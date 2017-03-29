Peace Corps commandant granted bail

Related News

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday granted a N10 million bail to Dickson Akoh, the commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps.

Mr. Akoh, 43, was arrested by the police on March 19, after turning himself in.

He faces a 90-count charge of recruitment scam, money laundering and impersonation to the tune of N1.4 billion on him.

The presiding judge, John Tsoho, granted him bail in the sum of N10 million after A.K. Aliyu, a prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney-General, read out the charges.

Mr. Akoh pleaded not guilty to the charges.