Melaye wears academic gown to Senate after ABU certificate controversy

Apparently still basking in the euphoria of being confirmed a university graduate after his academic credential was questioned, Dino Melaye, on Monday appeared in the Senate wearing a purple academic gown.

Mr. Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West, entered the Senate chamber before the lawmakers went into closed door session and drew attention of his colleagues who were seen exchange banters with him.

The closed session was still being held at the time of this report.

An aide to one of the senators told PREMIUM TIMES his principal felt embarrassed by the development, but could not say anything,

Mr. Melaye’s graduate status was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibrahim Garba, at the investigative hearing of the committee on ethics and privileges on Monday.

Mr. Garba said the controversial Senator graduated from the institution with a Third Class Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 2000.

Mr. Melaye’s display on Tuesday followed a video he posted on social media moments after Monday’s investigative hearing to mock his challengers.

Dancing and singing, he said, in Yoruba language, that his challengers were no match for him.

Mr. Melaye had said, in the wake of the allegation he didn’t graduate, that he had eight degrees, including two from Harvard University and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

But Sahara Reporters reported how the two foreign schools debunked his claim.

However, ABU refuted the online newspaper’s claim that the Senator did not graduate from the institution.