Melaye wears academic gown to Senate after ABU certificate controversy

Apparently still basking in the euphoria of being confirmed a university graduate after his academic credential was questioned, Dino Melaye, on Monday appeared in the Senate wearing a purple academic gown.

Mr. Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West, entered the Senate chamber before the lawmakers went into closed door session and drew attention of his colleagues who were seen exchange banters with him.

The closed session was still being held at the time of this report.

An aide to one of the senators told PREMIUM TIMES his principal felt embarrassed by the development, but could not say anything,

Mr. Melaye’s graduate status was confirmed by the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibrahim Garba, at the investigative hearing of the committee on ethics and privileges on Monday.

Mr. Garba said the controversial Senator graduated from the institution with a Third Class Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography in 2000.

Mr. Melaye’s display on Tuesday followed a video he posted on social media moments after Monday’s investigative hearing to mock his challengers.

Dancing and singing, he said, in Yoruba language, that his challengers were no match for him.

Mr. Melaye had said, in the wake of the allegation he didn’t graduate, that he had eight degrees, including two from Harvard University and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

But Sahara Reporters reported how the two foreign schools debunked his claim.

However, ABU refuted the online newspaper’s claim that the Senator did not graduate from the institution.

  • Omo Eleniyan 2

    • “In his Senior School Certificate (Wasc) in 1992, his name
    read ‘Melaiye Daniel Jonah O.’ with Melaye being wrongly spelt. In the result,
    he had P8 in English Language, P8 in Mathematics, P8 in Geography, P8 in
    Chemistry, C5 in Christian Religious Knowledge, P7 in Economics, C6 in Biology
    and B3 in Agricultural Science”.

    …….PUNCH newspaper

    (March 25th, 2017)

    Anyone not validly admitted (or even admissible) in the first place into a Nigerian university could never
    validly graduate from that university. Dino Melaye did not have the required five (5) credits for admission
    into university; and did not pass the two compulsory subjects of English and Mathematics with minimum
    C6 credit grade. And so, to the extent he was not validly admitted into Ahmadu Bello, he could not have
    validly graduated from that university. Simple logic!!

    • OGK

      We are talking about ABU, and not Great Unilag or Ife. Those who attended unis know themselves.

  • Kamalu

    Mr. Melaye is indeed a comedian and a clown. He is not even ashamed of his woeful academic records from aSchool Certificate result of several P8 to a questionable Third Class Degree.

    • B.sc; B.A; Msc; LL.B; LL.M,

      @disqus_ay1wN2xNnm:disqus

      Professor Ibrahim Garba of A.B.U must go!

      Under any theory of law the Vice Chancellor
      of Ahmadu Bello university Professor Ibrahim Garba is arrestable forthwith.
      It’s a felony under the law to perjure oneself on oath at a Senate proceeding.
      The Penal Code of northern Nigeria stipulates false testimony at an official
      proceeding as a criminal offence punishable with 14 years imprisonment. The
      Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has jurisdiction to take the
      egregious A.B.U Vice Chancellor into prison custody tonight. He is complicit in an
      apparent conspiracy having a direct effect on Dino Melaye’s continuous access
      to the national treasury.

      Once the
      self-same Vice Chancellor appeared at the Senate committee’s hearing without
      tendering any document whatever he must be presumed to have had the intention
      for perjury. Anyone desirous of telling the truth of a matter spanning eight years
      will rightly produce relevant documents in corroboration. The Vice Chancellor did
      not produce either Dino Melaye’s transcripts or the Convocation List of the actual
      graduands at A.B.U to show (if truly) Dino Melaye graduated in accordance with the
      university statute.

  • Great Nigeria

    Disgrace!!!! I am sad for the exhaulted Red Chamber. This does not change anything rather it bring the Sanate to a lowest ebb and laughing institution in Nigeria

  • Gary

    Dino, enough of playing the clown over the storm in a teacup. You have been vindicated as ABU has confirmed that you obtained a valid first degree in Geography. Not that you have seven degrees as you foolishly claimed to rebut the charges.

    Now please go back to your day job as a Senator of the National Assembly of Nigeria with the decorum and dignity expected of the position for the benefit of your constituents and the country.