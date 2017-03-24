Premium Times Centre organises security training for journalists, CSOs

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, PTCIJ, is conducting holistic security training for journalists and civil society organisations.

The three-day training organised in Lagos, will equip journalists and human rights defenders with the right tools and knowledge they need to face the challenges of attacks, arrest and threat to digital, psycho-social and physical safety.

The training is a response to recent attacks, arrests and threats to journalists and human rights defenders in their efforts to gather crucial information and disseminate facts and opinions on social and political issues through various platforms.

The training is part of Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism’s vision for a media landscape that is truly independent and advances fundamental human rights, good governance and accountability in Nigeria through capacity building, open data and investigative journalism.

Freed Press Unlimited is supporting this holistic security training; a foundation based in the Netherlands that believes reliable information is a basic human need.

