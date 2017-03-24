Buhari formally writes UK prime minister over parliament attack

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the United Kingdom to express solidarity over Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London.

Five people died in the attack at the British parliament, while many more were injured.

Mr. Buhari had earlier condemned the incident.

His office said he has sent a “formal letter” to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on behalf of the people of Nigeria to express “my heartfelt condolences to the injured and families of the dead”.

The president said the “horrid incident underscores the threat we all live under,” adding that, “terrorism has no borders and no season”, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

The president also expressed appreciation to the British Government “for the very effective material and logistical support to Nigeria” in the fight against Boko Haram.

According to the president, in spite of “isolated attacks against soft targets,” the British assistance helped in flushing “Boko Haram out of their hide-out base and severely degraded their capacity to mount a serious attack on Nigerian assets.”