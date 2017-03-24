Buhari formally writes UK prime minister over parliament attack

President Muhammadu Buhari at his office
President Muhammadu Buhari at his office

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the United Kingdom to express solidarity over Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London.

Five people died in the attack at the British parliament, while many more were injured.

Mr. Buhari had earlier condemned the incident.

His office said he has sent a “formal letter” to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on behalf of the people of Nigeria to express “my heartfelt condolences to the injured and families of the dead”.

The president said the “horrid incident underscores the threat we all live under,” adding that, “terrorism has no borders and no season”, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

The president also expressed appreciation to the British Government “for the very effective material and logistical support to Nigeria” in the fight against Boko Haram.

According to the president, in spite of “isolated attacks against soft targets,” the British assistance helped in flushing “Boko Haram out of their hide-out base and severely degraded their capacity to mount a serious attack on Nigerian assets.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the United Kingdom to express solidarity over Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London.

    Wow! Who writes letters these days? There is the: (1) Phone, (2) Email and (3) Twitters.

  • Okokondem

    You gotta be kidding me! This man can hardly empathize with victims of the rampaging Fulani herdsmen not until day sometimes weeks of prodding. Each time you think there’s no reason to be ashamed of your country you are proven wrong. I suppose a phone call will no longer suffice.