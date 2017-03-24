Mother arrested for beating her teenage son to death

Related News

A housewife, Bisola Olukoya, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing her 16-year-old son.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday said the suspect committed the crime at Onifade-Itele town of the state.

“One Mrs Bisola Olukoya of NO 40, Ifelodun Street Onifade Itele has been arrested by the Ogun State Command for beating her 16 years old son Toheeb Olukoya to death,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the incident happened on March 17. He said the suspect, while beating the deceased, used a plank to hit him on the head, after which the boy fell down and died.

He said the suspect hurriedly buried the deceased in connivance with her husband and ran away from the house.

The police spokesperson said immediately the information got to the police, the Divisional Police Officer in Itele Division, Lukmon Adejumo, led the detectives to investigate and the suspect was later traced and arrested at Iyana Ipaja in Lagos.

He said ‎the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He also appealed to the public to always control their temperament especially when correcting their wards.