PDP Crisis: Dickson meets Sheriff, Makarfi groups

Related News

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State on Thursday met with the representatives of the two warring factions of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

The meeting was part of efforts to resolve the party’s prolonged leadership crisis.

Mr. Dickson heads the party’s reconciliation committee, which seeks to resolve the feud between the factions led by Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi, former governors of Borno and Kaduna States.

The Court of Appeal recently affirmed Mr. Sheriff as the national chairman of the party.

Part of outcome of Thursday’s meeting was the agreement by both factions to “cease fire” and stop making public statements on the crisis.

While the Sheriff faction was represented at the meeting by a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, Bernard Mikko and Cairo Ojougboh, the Makarfi group was represented by Dayo Adeyeye and Dave Iorhemba.

According to the communique of the meeting signed by the representatives, the warring factions agreed that “all actors of the party should desist from making derogatory, inflammatory and divisive statements against party officials, stakeholders and members.

“That the party should not dissipate her energy amongst itself but to focus on how to unite and be a formidable opposition capable of taking over power from the failed APC led government.

“That all key actors in the on-going peace process should henceforth desist from making public press statements attacking each other and statements insinuating negative acts capable of dragging the party to the mud.”

The communique also said both factions have resolved to work with Mr. Dickson’s committee to “engender genuine reconciliation”.

Dickson submits report to BoT

Meanwhile, Mr. Dickson has also submitted copies of his committee’s report to the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustee, BoT, Walid Jibrin, at his Abuja residence.

Mr. Dickson had earlier submitted copies of the report to both Messrs. Sheriff and Makarfi.

Mr. Dickson says the report he is the best way out of the prolonged crisis.

He said it is amenable to amendments as the leadership and relevant bodies deem fit.

The Bayelsa governor said the governing All Progressive Congress, APC, has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He said the PDP has a chance to wrestle power from the APC if it puts its House in order.

He also said Mr. Sheriff had already signed an undertaking not to contest for any position at the proposed national convention and also to give party members free hand to operate.

He appealed to all members of the party to unite.

Responding, Mr. Jubril thanked the reconciliation committee in its effort to bring peace to the party.

“There is no need for us to engage in unnecessarily issue, those with selfish interest should not destroy our party.”

“We are ready to do the proper thing. In a bid to repair this party, I urge all leaders to desist from using language that will further divide us. This report comes at the right time,” he said.