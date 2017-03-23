Nigeria recorded 11, 363 road accidents in 2016—NBS

Related News

Nigeria recorded 11, 363 road accidents in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau disclosed this in its 2016 Road Transport Data released on Thursday in Abuja.

The report said that speed violation was reported as the major cause of the accidents in 2016, which accounted for 33.86 per cent of the total road accidents reported.

“Loss of control and dangerous driving followed closely as they both accounted for 15.43 per cent and 8.53 per cent of the total road accidents recorded.

“A total of 30,105 Nigerians got injured in the accidents recorded in 2016.

“Twenty eight thousand two, hundred and fifty (28,250) of the 30,105 Nigerians that got injured, representing 94 per cent of the figure, are adults, while the remaining 1,855 Nigerians, representing six per cent of the figure are children.

“Twenty two thousand, seven hundred and five (22, 705) male Nigerians, representing 75 per cent were injured in the accidents in 2016, while 7,400 female Nigerians, representing 25 per cent got injured,’’ it said.

Similarly, the report stated that a total of 5,053 Nigerians got killed in the road accidents recorded in the period under review.

The report stated that 4,696 of the 5,053 Nigerians that got killed, representing 93 per cent of the figure were adults, while the remaining 357 Nigerians, representing seven per cent of the figure are children.

It stated that 3, 970 male Nigerians, representing 79 per cent, got killed in the accidents, while 1,083 female Nigerians, representing 25 per cent, got killed.

The report said the total vehicle population in Nigeria in 2016 was put at 11,387,185.

“Commercial vehicles accounted for 53.8 per cent of the total vehicle population in Nigeria in 2016, private vehicles 44.5 per cent, government vehicles 1.65 per cent and diplomatic vehicles accounted for 0.1 per cent.

“With the total population of the country puts at 193 million in 2016, Nigeria’s vehicle per population ratio is put at 0.06.

“Data on the category of vehicles involved in the road accidents reflected that 56.6 per cent of the vehicles are commercial (8,876) and 41.6 per cent are private (6,521).’’

According to the data, 1.70 per cent are government (270), and the remaining 0.10 per cent are diplomatic (15).

The report further stated that FCT recorded the highest number of accidents, closely followed by Kaduna and Niger States, while Borno and Bayelsa recorded the least.

“A total of 889,834 national drivers licenses were produced in 2016.

“Lagos and FCT produced the highest number of drivers’ licenses, while Yobe and Zamfara produced the least number of national drivers’ license.

“Similarly, a total of 462,395 vehicle number plates were produced in 2016.

“Lagos and FCT produced the highest number of vehicle plate numbers, while Yobe and Zamfara produced the least number of vehicle plate numbers in 2016,’’ it stated. (NAN)