Suspected kidnappers of two Germans arrested in Nigeria

Peter Breuning, one of the kidnapped Germans
Peter Breuning, one of the kidnapped Germans

Two suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of two Germans in Kaduna State have been arrested.

The State Security Services, SSS, in a statement said on Wednesday that it arrested Ibrahim Sule and Bello Shehu for their alleged roles in the kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the two German archaeologists, Peter Breuning and Johannes Brehinger, on February 22 in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Two locals who tried to prevent their abduction were killed.

The Germans were later released by their abductors.

The security agency said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Adele Uhuru

    Hausa/Fulani criminality know no bounds and it is clearly reflected on the Federal level also – the list of government agents that have stolen or coveted public monies is mostly Hausa Fulani men and women……………..

  • D a n g o t e-C e m e n t-P r

    Promo!!!Promo!!!Promo!!!
    PURCHASE-CEMENT
    DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY
    FOR A PROMO PRICE OF #1,300 PER BAG
    AND #300 TO DELIVER PER BAG
    BUYERS CAN ORDER A MINIMUM OF 100BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 600BAGS,TRAILER LOAD OF 900BAGSS AND ABOVE,CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER MR OJEKERE ON (070653/83208) OR ASSISTANT SALES MANAGER MRS MARY ON (0813206/6217) FOR INQUIRIES…