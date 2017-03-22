Suspected kidnappers of two Germans arrested in Nigeria

Related News

Two suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap of two Germans in Kaduna State have been arrested.

The State Security Services, SSS, in a statement said on Wednesday that it arrested Ibrahim Sule and Bello Shehu for their alleged roles in the kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the two German archaeologists, Peter Breuning and Johannes Brehinger, on February 22 in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Two locals who tried to prevent their abduction were killed.

The Germans were later released by their abductors.

The security agency said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network.