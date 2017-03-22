BREAKING: Body of doctor who jumped into Lagos Lagoon recovered

Related News

The body of a man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon has been recovered, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Allwell Orji, a medical doctor, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon Sunday evening after ordering his driver who drove him to the bridge to pull over.

Efforts by the various emergency management agencies to recover his body had proved abortive.

Earlier, family members of the late medical doctor had said that a body recovered was not that of Mr. Orji.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Wednesday said the late doctor’s body was recovered around 4:00 p.m. by the Marine Police.

Adesina Tiamiyu, General manager of LASEMA said, the body was identified and confirmed as his by family members of the late doctor.

“The body was identified by some of his family including the driver in the presence of the commissioner of Police Lagos State, Mr. Fatai Owoseni,” the LASEMA boss said.

He commiserated with family of the deceased.