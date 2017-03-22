BREAKING: Another PDP lawmaker decamps to APC

House of Reps
House of Reps

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Hassan Anthony, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Anthony’s defection was announced on the floor of the House at the start of Wednesday’s plenary.

The lawmaker who represents Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu constituency, cited division in the PDP as his reason for leaving.

Reacting to the defection, Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta) raised a point of order, urging the speaker to declare Mr. Hassan’s seat vacant.

“The Court of Appeal has on 17th February declared Modu Sheriff the authentic Chairman of the PDP, therefore there is no faction in the PDP,” Mr. Ossai said

But his argument did not see the light of the day as he was ruled out by the Speaker, telling him to bring a copy of the Court of Appeal judgement.

The defection of Mr. Hassan to APC has brought the number of APC representatives to 226 and that of PDP to 124.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.