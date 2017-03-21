Service Chiefs brief Buhari on operations

From Left: Chief Of The Air Staff, Air-Marshal Sadique Abubarkar; Chief Of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief Of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai And Chief Of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, At The Decoration Of Service Chiefs At The Presidential Villa In Abuja On Thursday (13/8/15). NAN
The heads of Nigeria’s Army and Air Force on Tuesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on their operations and reassured him of their unalloyed loyalty.

The meetings with the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, and the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, an air marshal, were held behind closed doors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Buratai said he briefed the president on the welfare as well as the general administration of the army.

“I briefed His Excellency Mr President Commander-In-Chief President Muhammadu Buhari on our operations and the general security situation that the army is involved in terms of defending the territorial integrity of the country and the welfare of the troops, the state of our general administration.

“The president is happy with the Nigerian army and the military.

“We will continue to do our work as enshrined in the constitution and we equally assured him of our absolute loyalty to ensure that we discharge our constitutional responsibility accordingly.’’

Similarly, the Chief of Air Staff said he briefed the president on the operations of the air force in ensuring security and stability in the country.

“We are doing everything humanly possible, to ensure that our societies are secured, our communities are stable, so that people can go about pursuing their legitimate aspirations without any fear.

“That is the purpose for which the air force is established and that is what we are working to ensure that we do everything humanly possible, to create such an enabling environment.’’(NAN)

