Buhari condemns killings in Benue, other parts of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Benue State on the recent attack on a market in Zaki Biam by gunmen which resulted in the loss of lives.

The president, in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday condemned the “wicked attack” and directed security agencies to “begin immediate investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

Mr. Buhari, while sympathising with those who lost loved ones, also prayed that Almighty God will comfort the grieving families and grant the souls of the victims eternal rest.

The president also condemned the killings in other parts of the country and challenged law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and end “this blight on the image of the country.”

“We must condemn inhuman and unnecessary shedding of human blood all over the country. We seem to have lost value for human life, which is sacred. Man is the glory of God’s creation and nobody has the right to unjustly and unlawfully take another person’s life in a reckless manner,” Mr. Buhari said.

He enjoined all citizens to learn to live together in peace and brotherhood and not allow little misunderstandings to degenerate into heartless acts capable of straining the bonds of nationhood.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.