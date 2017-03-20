Top 10 Quotable Quotes of Last Week

Related News

“There is a perception that our government has been captured by a shadowy public service/PDP cabal such that we have won elections but the country is still run largely by these elements that are hostile to you and to us all.”

– Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, said to President Muhammadu Buhari in a memo he sent to the president in September 2016 alerting him that his administration wasn’t doing well (Source: Premium Times)

“It’s often said that look at the message and not the messenger, but there are times when you can only decipher the message by looking at the messenger.”

– Shehu Sani, a senator from Kaduna State, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to punish the Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, for a rare memo the governor sent to the president, informing him that the APC and the Buhari administration were losing momentum. The senator and the governor are political rivals within the APC (Source: Premium Times)

“We don’t fight with our mouth; we fight with our knees. We can’t do certain things and still carry the anointing that we carry, no we don’t do that nonsense.”

– Johnson Suleman, a clergy and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, speaking on his alleged involvement in sex scandals (Source: Premium Times)



“I will not rest until I address those issues that affect our people.”

– President Muhammadu Buhari responding to suggestion by governors that he should take time to rest after returning from medical vacation in London (Source: Vanguard newspaper)

“It is a not a crime for poor people to live where rich men are.”

– Ahisu Celestine, resident of Otodo-Gbame slum in Lagos State, cried out for help after the state government reportedly demolished the homes of nearly 4,700 people to pave way for development (Source: Al Jazeera)

“The Senate should insist that he (Hameed Ali) appears before them stark naked. If he refuses they should arrest him and have him brought in chains.”

– Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation and a PDP chieftain, on the face-off between the senate and the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali. The senate is insisting that Mr. Ali must appear before it, wearing the customs uniform (Source: Twitter)

“Development at a cost of humanity is just another name for evil. The lives you’re destroying are not worth less than those you’re helping.”

– Ayo Sogunro, a lawyer and a writer, condemning the government demolition of Otodo-Gbame slum in Lagos State (Source: Twitter)

“I am a politician of conviction, not a politician of convenience…. Whether anybody likes Sheriff’s face or not, the Makarfi-led caretaker committee was stripped of its authority to manage the affairs of the party the day the (appeal court) judgment was delivered.”

– Seriake Dickson, the Governor of Bayelsa State, calling on the PDP factional Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, to step down and allow Modu Sheriff to run the party affairs. Mr. Dickson is the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee (Source: Premium Times)

“Show us your work in your constituency as a senator. Not fleet of perishable cars. It’s a shame. This man will leave a legacy of garage-filled-cars.”

– Festus Okenwa, a Nigerian citizen, disapproving of the display on Facebook, the exotic cars reportedly owned by a Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye (Source: Facebook)

“Every time we fix a broken gas pipeline, it is Broken Again!”

– Tunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, speaking on vandalism and the problem of power generation in the country (Source: Channels Television)