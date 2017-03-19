Association condemns killing of eight herdsmen, cattle rustling

Fulani Herdsmen Credit: Today.ng
Fulani Herdsmen Credit: Today.ng

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the killing of its members and stealing of their livestock at Yakira village, Gonara District in Baruten Local Government of Kwara.

The National Secretary of the association, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that MACBAN felt “terribly pained” by the incidents.

“These dastardly acts against our members took place on March 13, 2017. Unimpeachable sources revealed that a decomposing body of a yam farmer was discovered on a farm by members of the local community.

“Without any solid evidence as per the perpetrator(s) of the gruesome act, the herdsmen were accused of being responsible.

“As has been the pattern, mayhem was unleashed on herdsmen and their cattle. This resulted to the brutal killing of eight of our members, two reported missing, while seven others are in critical conditions,’’ he said.

According to Mr. Othman-Ngelzarma, their sources disclosed that more than 1,000 cattle were either killed or stolen and several huts were either vandalised or razed.

The national secretary noted with concern that herdsmen were subjected to inhuman actions on the strength of “mere allegations”.

“MACBAN condemns in strong terms these acts of barbarism committed against its unsuspecting members, and would want to advise that such unholy acts only create mistrust and hatred against herdsmen carrying out their lawful activities.

“MACBAN is hereby calling for thorough investigation so as to apprehend the individual(s) who gruesomely killed the yam farmer after trying to steal his farm produce.

“Also as matter of national interest to apprehend those who went on rampage and massacre our defenceless members, burning their settlements,” he said.

He said that the association demands that government put in place comprehensive appraisal of the calamity with the view to compensating its members.

The association’s scribe also urged the government to ensure that those found guilty of these crimes against his members should face full wrath of the law.

“We would like to appeal to the government to investigate the roles played by the local vigilantes in this particular incident,” he said.

(NAN)

  • amazing2012

    Satanic pastors, Adeboye and suleman together with christians media creates such perception on people. This is the result of their hate preaching and directing their members to kill any herdman they come across.

  • Issa

    Hypocrites! I dont support killings under whatever guise. Why should you take a life that you cannot create? But MACBAN are hypocrites, why don’t you condemn the killings carry out by your own members? You have to be balanced, Nigeria belongs to ALL, not just us, the Fulanis