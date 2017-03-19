Nnamdi Kanu distances self from U.S. launch of Radio Biafra

Nnamdi Kanu [Photo: TODAY.ng]

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has distanced himself and his deputy, Uche Mefor, from a live broadcast of Radio Biafra slated for today in the U.S.

The IPOB leader who spoke through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday said he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.

Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. on Sunday. This was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.

Mr. Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier.

He however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.

“Radio Biafra has approval and authorization to set up in America according to the U.S. laws,” Mr. Kanu said on Sunday. “But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America.”

Mr. Kanu is currently being tried by the federal government for treason based on his formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state.

    Dear Mr. Kanu, the seed you planted has germinated and now bearing fruit in the minds of your young followers.
    Most of them never experienced the civil war and now nurse romantic notions of the Igbo going it alone again to live in a free country.

    Thanks to being turned into a cult hero by Buhari’s draconian response, you have started a process you can no longer control and will have to bear the burden of its outcome, for good or for ill as the body count grows.