Boko Haram suspect arrested with eight phones, transistor radio claims deaf, dumb – Army

A transistor radio used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: www.sony.jp]
A transistor radio used to illustrate the story [Photo credit: www.sony.jp]

Soldiers in north-east Nigeria are battling to squeeze information from an arrested Boko Haram suspect who claimed to be deaf and dumb even though he was found in possession of eight mobile phones and a transistor radio.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the suspect is currently being investigated alongside another Boko Haram suspect who was arrested in a village in Yobe State.

“The troops…arrested another suspected Boko Haram terrorist whose name, age and origin could not be ascertained for now as he pretends to be deaf and dumb”, he said.

“However, he was found to be in possession of 8 functioning mobile telephone sets, a bunch of keys, two passport photographs, two amulet charms and a transistor radio.”

Mr. Usman said the second suspect, Makinta Ibrahim, is 45 years old and a native of Yaro Grematalti in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State. He was confirmed to be a major supplier of petrol and other logistic items to Boko Haram, the general said.

He said “both of the suspect are being further investigated.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.