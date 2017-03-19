Boko Haram suspect arrested with eight phones, transistor radio claims deaf, dumb – Army

Related News

Soldiers in north-east Nigeria are battling to squeeze information from an arrested Boko Haram suspect who claimed to be deaf and dumb even though he was found in possession of eight mobile phones and a transistor radio.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the suspect is currently being investigated alongside another Boko Haram suspect who was arrested in a village in Yobe State.

“The troops…arrested another suspected Boko Haram terrorist whose name, age and origin could not be ascertained for now as he pretends to be deaf and dumb”, he said.

“However, he was found to be in possession of 8 functioning mobile telephone sets, a bunch of keys, two passport photographs, two amulet charms and a transistor radio.”

Mr. Usman said the second suspect, Makinta Ibrahim, is 45 years old and a native of Yaro Grematalti in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State. He was confirmed to be a major supplier of petrol and other logistic items to Boko Haram, the general said.

He said “both of the suspect are being further investigated.”