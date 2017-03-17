BREAKING: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, appears in new video; threatens world leaders

Abubakar Shekau in new video
Abubakar Shekau in new video

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has appeared in a new video released on Friday, refuting recent attacks in Libya while threatening world leaders.

The 27-minute footage, sent to PREMIUM TIMES by a journalist with known contact to Boko Haram, also showed Mr. Shekau thanking his followers.

Mr. Shekau displayed identity cards, arms, ammunition and other equipment purportedly seized from the Cameroonian Army.

Mr. Shekau also ordered his fighters to remain steadfast, adding that the sect will not back down until Sharia is established in Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Mali.

The video comes three days after the sect released a video claiming to have killed some three men allegedly working for government.

More details soon…

