Buhari awaiting Senate’s communication on Magu – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari
The Presidency says it is yet to receive the National Assembly’s final decision on the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, stated this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the presidential aide, the presidency will respond to the disqualification of Mr. Magu if it receives official communication in writing from the Senate.

“The Presidency will respond to the non-clearance of Magu as EFCC boss, after it receives official communication in writing from the senate,’’ he tweeted.

The Senate rejected Mr. Magu’s re-nomination as substantive chairman of the EFCC via a voice vote at plenary session on Wednesday, after a letter from the State Security Services (SSS), said he failed integrity test.

However, Mr. Magu said the accusations against him were unfounded, stressing that the SSS did not give him fair hearing before writing to the Senate.

He said the credibility of the SSS was at stake in view of the fact that besides not giving him fair hearing, two varying letters were sent to Senate on the same day.

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said the Senate had played its constitutional role as an arm of government.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send the name of another nominee to fill any vacuum that might be created in the commission. (NAN)

