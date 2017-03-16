BREAKING: Judge convicts another fuel subsidy suspect

Court
Court

An Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court has convicted Rowaye Jubril and his company, Brila Energy Ltd, on 13 counts of fuel subsidy fraud.

Justice Lateefa Okunnu sentenced Mr. Jibril to 10 years in prison, and made an order of restitution for his company to refund N963.7 million to the Nigerian government.

The defendants were first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in November 2012.

The conviction comes weeks after the judge convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi, and their company, Ontario Oil and Gas, for fuel subsidy fraud.

Details later….

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • emmy

    SAI BABA!!

  • Degemstone

    More of this ruling in favour of the oppressed.