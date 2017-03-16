Police sergeant killed in Boko Haram attack in Borno

Related News

Borno Police Command on Thursday confirmed that a police sergeant was killed in Wednesday’s terrorists attack at Magumeri in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

“On Wednesday evening, information was received that Magumeri town was under attack by Boko Haram elements.

“On receipt of the report, teams of Anti-Robbery Squad and other personnel were quickly mobilised to the scene.

“A mobile police sergeant, Haliru Aliyu, deployed with the military in Magumeri on special duty, was killed while Sgt. Lawrence Ayeni sustained gunshot injury and is currently at the military hospital receiving treatment,” Mr. Isuku said.

He said a water tanker and a bus belonging to Magumeri Local Government and two other civilian vehicles were burnt in the attack.

According to the police spokesman, military reinforcement from Damasak and Maiduguri engaged the terrorists and recovered one Hilux vehicle mounted with anti-aircraft gun from the terrorists.

(NAN)