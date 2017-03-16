BREAKING: Hameed Ali arrives Senate, without uniform

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali
Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, has arrived the National Assembly ahead of the rescheduled hearing during which he is expected to brief the Senate on the proposed policy on vehicle duty payment.

Mr. Ali entered the National Assembly around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, and was ushered to the office of special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Senate, Ita Enang.

Following his failure to appear before the Senate as earlier expected, the Senate had on Wednesday invoked Section 89 of the constitution to compel Mr. Ali to appear Thursday or risk arrest.

Although the Customs had suspended the controversial policy Wednesday morning in obedience to the Senate, the lawmakers insisted he must appear before them.

But against the demand of the lawmakers, Mr. Ali came to the National Assembly in a white mufti, not “appropriate” uniform as demanded by lawmakers.

The Senate is at the moment in an executive session believed to be for deliberation on how to treat Mr. Ali when he appears without uniform.

His briefing is the Senate’s first business of the day.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • kinsly

    Useless Senate. Chasing about Uniforms instead of making laws. Tomorrow they will say the colour of shoes for him to wear. The most criminal Senate in the History of Mankind.