BREAKING: Judge withdraws from Fani-Kayode’s corruption trial

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has declined further hearing of the case involving former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.
According to the judge, “this court will decline hearing this case further and refer the case to the chief judge of this honourable court.”
Mr. Fani-Kayode was facing a N4.7 billion money laundering charge before Mr. Hassan.
Details later…
