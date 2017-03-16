‎Nigerian army detains six soldiers for allegedly brutalising woman

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

A fresh case of soldiers’ brutality against a female Nigerian citizen is being investigated, the Nigerian army has said.

Six soldiers, the army said, are currently in detention over the incident.

This is the third time such incident would be occurring within a month.

The victim whose name was given as Ruth Orji was said to have been beaten on Sunday by soldiers from 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, Lagos State, for daring to challenge a soldier who reportedly slapped her brother.

Graphic photos of the brutalised woman were shared on the social media, prompting Nigerians to call for immediate action against the culprits.

The army said on Thursday that the incident was “highly regrettable”.  It thanked the press for “bringing such incidences to (the) fore”.

“A Board of Inquiry has been constituted by the Commander 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Elias Attu to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, determine the level of the soldiers involvement, submit its findings and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures,” the army said in a statement issued by a spokesperson, O. M Daudu, a lieutenant colonel.

Ms. Orji has been taken to the hospital for treatment, the army said.

The army in February had demoted and imprisoned two soldiers for assaulting a physically challenged man in Onitsha, Anambra State. Another soldier was jailed, also in February, for 28 days for molesting a civilian in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.