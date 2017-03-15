BREAKING: Magu arrives Senate, Hameed Ali yet to arrive

Related News

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has arrived the National Assembly complex ahead of his screening as the substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency by the Senate.

Mr. Magu arrived 10:54 a.m. in company of associates and staff of EFCC.

But Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, is yet to arrive to brief the Senate on the “retrogressive duty payment on vehicles in Nigeria.”

The Customs on Wednesday morning said it has suspended the payment.

Mr. Magu was asked to appear before the Senate 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, the Senate started Wednesday’s session after 11 a.m.

Mr. Ali’s hearing is the first on the Senate’s order paper for Wednesday, after which the confirmation hearing of Mr. Magu follows.

The Customs boss sparred with Senate on Tuesday, before he made a surprise visit to Senate President Bukola Saraki Tuesday evening.

Mr. Magu was re-nominated by Mr. Buhari this year, after the Senate rejected his earlier nomination late last year citing security report from the State Security Service.

Details later…