El-Rufai is training militia, he’s after me – Apostle Suleman

El Rufai

The Omega Fire Ministries has accused Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of masterminding the recent series of allegations of infidelity against its General Overseer, Johnson Suleman.

The spokesman of OFM and Mr. Suleman’s communications manager, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that facts and available intelligence incontrovertibly point to the Kaduna governor as the mastermind of the allegations.

According to him, Mr. El-Rufai decided to sponsor the allegations as a strategy to silence Mr. Suleman (popularly known as Apostle Suleman) and to take revenge for the latter’s famed audacity of standing against the persecution and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

“It is clear that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is the mastermind of these allegations. The masquerade has been unveiled and is now dancing naked in the market Square. We don’t need to look any further for the source of the smoke,” he stated.

Mr. El-Rufai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his statement, Mr. Shaibu contended that apart from the initial suspicion by the church that Mr. El-Rufai may be behind the plot, the latest revelation by a woman who identified herself as Queen Esther, who claimed to be a former usher at the Omega Fire Ministries, convinced them the Kaduna governor was sponsoring the myriad of allegations against Mr. Suleman.

“When Festus Keyamo in his first letter to our pastor made allusion to Fulani herdsmen, we dismissed it as a coincidence. Then intelligence revealed that some persons are lodged in a hotel being trained on how to clone Apostle’s voice and crop videos,” Mr. Shaibu said.

“The first question that crossed our mind was who was paying the bills, especially the huge media blitz that has trailed the spurious allegations. We did not have to wait for long before El-Rufai exposed himself. Indeed, he could not wait for long before coming out of the closet”, he revealed.

The spokesman wondered why Ms. Esther, who declined to reveal her real identity, should give as a condition that the Kaduna State Government must guarantee her safety if the governor had no hand in the plot.

“Why is the said Queen Esther asking for protection from the Kaduna State government. Is the government now the police or the Department of State Services (DSS)? Why did she not mention any other state? Is it not obvious that she is telling us what her sponsors are willing for Nigerians to know?” he asked.

Mr. Shaibu argued that it was more than a coincidence that these allegations are coming up no soon after the preacher had an altercation with the same Kaduna State Government over the persecution and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

He urged the security agencies, particularly the State Security Service, to investigate Mr. El-Rufai’s involvement in the unfolding saga, particularly the possibility that he may be harbouring a private militia.

