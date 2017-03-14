Buhari in meeting with Saraki, Dogara

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
The meeting is holding inside the president’s offfice at the Aso Rock presidential villa.
The two leaders of the legislature arrived the president’s office at exactly 12p.m.
The meeting is still ongoing.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To
7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.